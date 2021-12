Pleased with myself getting this pic of a busy bee. Tiny flowers, and the bees would often land and take straight off again. Nearly gave up but took this one shot before I left. This was in a churchyard in Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand. ~yesterday [detail pic is a crop].

If you know what the plant is.. please let me know!

Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

