30 Years Wed Today

Celebrated 30 yrs wed today! 1. Moa at Moa Flat’s all dressed up. 2. Lovely lady owner at Monte Christo Gardens gave us an enormous punnet of strawberries ‘because it’s a special day’. 3. We happily photographed Wild Flowers. 4. Then treats at Post Office Cafe & Bar. ~Central Otago, New Zealand.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz except 3rd pic by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
Congratulations on your anniversary! Best wishes to you both.
This is a lovely selection of photos that kindly share the celebration of your momentous occasion. Benjamin and I send Nigel and You our best wishes for a very Happy Anniversary. “An anniversary is a time to celebrate the joys of today, the memories of yesterday, and the hopes of tomorrow.” – attributed to S. J. Perelman. Thank-you!
That’s a wonderful thing to celebrate, congratulations.
Happy Anniversary!
Congratulations 😊
Congratulations to have been together for so long!!❣❣ Wish you both many more happy years together.
Next year it’s my turn, 30 years married to my beloved husband.
Take care & enjoy life!!
Congratulations! I have to ask–what’s in that basket next to Nigel? It appears to have come with dipping sauces. Some kind of bread, perhaps?
Congratulations on thirty years togetther. Here’s to many more.
Many congratulations and wishing you more happy years together
