30 Years Wed Today

Celebrated 30 yrs wed today! 1. Moa at Moa Flat’s all dressed up. 2. Lovely lady owner at Monte Christo Gardens gave us an enormous punnet of strawberries ‘because it’s a special day’. 3. We happily photographed Wild Flowers. 4. Then treats at Post Office Cafe & Bar. ~Central Otago, New Zealand.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz except 3rd pic by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)