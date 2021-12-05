Mistletoe, and Stinkhorn

I asked Nigel to take me to the local transfer station to drop off some glass and then it occurred to me to also do a little trip over to Black Gully Reserve and see if the native mistletoe flowers are visible yet. To my delight the mistletoe is already looking great, and there was an unexpected bonus. We’ve just had some warm days and a fair bit of rain and under the mistletoe I spotted what I believe to be.. Octopus Stinkhorn! This one does have eight ‘legs’ hehe! Otherwise known as Devil’s Fingers 🙂 Folks overseas may have seen this fungus – it’s spread from NZ/Australia (via the military during World Wars 1 and 2).

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Starting with the native mistletoe.. they’re like flouro cotton buds 😀

Octopus Stinkhorn aka Devil’s Fingers or Clathrus archeri

I saw this bright red ‘starfish’ thing on the ground …

and looked closer. I saw flies were visiting it. I didn’t smell anything but I’ve read they’re smelly and attract flies which then spread the spores. Nice system!

Nigel had his cellphone so I asked him to take the photos. Grateful!

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)