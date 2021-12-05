Mistletoe, and Stinkhorn

I asked Nigel to take me to the local transfer station to drop off some glass and then it occurred to me to also do a little trip over to Black Gully Reserve and see if the native mistletoe flowers are visible yet. To my delight the mistletoe is already looking great, and there was an unexpected bonus. We’ve just had some warm days and a fair bit of rain and under the mistletoe I spotted what I believe to be.. Octopus Stinkhorn! This one does have eight ‘legs’ hehe! Otherwise known as Devil’s Fingers 🙂 Folks overseas may have seen this fungus – it’s spread from NZ/Australia (via the military during World Wars 1 and 2).

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Starting with the native mistletoe.. they’re like flouro cotton buds 😀

Octopus Stinkhorn aka Devil’s Fingers or Clathrus archeri

I saw this bright red ‘starfish’ thing on the ground …

and looked closer. I saw flies were visiting it. I didn’t smell anything but I’ve read they’re smelly and attract flies which then spread the spores. Nice system!

Nigel had his cellphone so I asked him to take the photos. Grateful!

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

One thought on “Mistletoe, and Stinkhorn

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: