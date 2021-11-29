Flowers and Foliage

These four photos are the last from a folder of images that I took on 28 October. It was a gorgeous afternoon and I really enjoyed my beautiful spring walk!
~ Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Gorgeous snowball tree.
Lovely example of a Choisya hedge, in flower. ~aka Mexican Orange Blossom.
Another view of beech foliage, same trees I’ve shown before.
Street context of the beech trees.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
We’ll have real snowballs any day now but I think I prefer yours. 🙂
White-flower-loving me is entranced by these examples!
Wonderful! 🙂
Love the hedge with the white flowers.
Same! 🙂
Beautiful and those blue skies 💐.. Area looks so peaceful from the last photo 🙂❤
Generally speaking, it is peaceful in town. Blue skies are the icing on the cake, a special treat we get from time to time!
