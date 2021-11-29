Flowers and Foliage

These four photos are the last from a folder of images that I took on 28 October. It was a gorgeous afternoon and I really enjoyed my beautiful spring walk!
~ Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Gorgeous snowball tree.

Lovely example of a Choisya hedge, in flower. ~aka Mexican Orange Blossom.

Another view of beech foliage, same trees I’ve shown before.

Street context of the beech trees.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

