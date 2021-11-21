Life In Colour

Colours of a local street tree, a beech, on 28 October. A beautiful spring day, and the colours of the leaves caught my attention. The last photo however is nothing to do with me.. the lovely artwork is made with colourful fallen leaves and honesty seedheads, creative genius!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Beech tree foliage. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Peahen. Posted on Twitter by DianaCotter@linnaeaborealis on 16 Nov.

“The glorious-coloured Cherry leaves picked up from the lane really enliven today’s Compostable Autumn Art! Here’s my Peahen, made entirely from Honesty seedheads and fallen leaves!”

Text and 1st 3 photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

4th photo as attributed; used with permission