Life In Colour

Colours of a local street tree, a beech, on 28 October. A beautiful spring day, and the colours of the leaves caught my attention. The last photo however is nothing to do with me.. the lovely artwork is made with colourful fallen leaves and honesty seedheads, creative genius!
Beech tree foliage. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Peahen. Posted on Twitter by DianaCotter@linnaeaborealis on 16 Nov.
“The glorious-coloured Cherry leaves picked up from the lane really enliven today’s Compostable Autumn Art! Here’s my Peahen, made entirely from Honesty seedheads and fallen leaves!”
Text and 1st 3 photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
4th photo as attributed; used with permission
Great contrast
Has the artwork been treated somehow, to help the leaves retain color? ‘Compostable’ suggests not, but I’d be loathe to let go of that one very soon.
Your leaves are so similar in colour to ours – unusual for spring and autumn to manage that. The peahen is lovely – would make a great image for a quilt too.
The bright rich colors of the leaves in your images are warming on this cool morning. But the creative arrangement you shared steals the show. I am always impressed by the effort and vision expressed by an artist with such a work. Similarly, as someone who burns wood, I look at this like I do the creative wood piles that I envy but cannot compete with. She did a marvelous job. I can’t imagine composting that. 🙂
Haha, me neither! Beautiful art and I love the use of honesty seedpods, which impart just the right look!
