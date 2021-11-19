Spring Colour

Local walk on 02 October, seven photos. The range of colours was satisfying. 🙂
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Bright red tulips. Leaned over a front fence to get the shot.
Beautiful blues; grape hyacinths and kingfisher daisies.
White cherry blossom. Large tree on a corner section.
Pink rhododendron blossom.
Orange Darwin’s barberry (pest plant in NZ) and holly.
Another white cherry blossom tree.
Native yellow kōwhai blossom, street trees.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I stared at that Darwin’s barberry for some time, trying to find the ‘orange.’ On my monitor, it looks to be a nice, clear yellow. Does it change colors, or is it named for the reddish stems? (Or, are my eyes worse than I thought?)
