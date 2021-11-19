Spring Colour

Local walk on 02 October, seven photos. The range of colours was satisfying. 🙂

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

~ click on any photo to enlarge ~

Bright red tulips. Leaned over a front fence to get the shot.

Beautiful blues; grape hyacinths and kingfisher daisies.

White cherry blossom. Large tree on a corner section.

Pink rhododendron blossom.

Orange Darwin’s barberry (pest plant in NZ) and holly.

Another white cherry blossom tree.

Native yellow kōwhai blossom, street trees.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
keywords: kowhai, sophora

One thought on "Spring Colour

Add yours

  1. I stared at that Darwin’s barberry for some time, trying to find the ‘orange.’ On my monitor, it looks to be a nice, clear yellow. Does it change colors, or is it named for the reddish stems? (Or, are my eyes worse than I thought?)

