Tapanui Spring Walk

Some lovely flowers from around town, when we went for a walk on 07 November.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Gorgeous rhododendron further up our street on a private property.

Pink horse chestnut blossom on the flower farm property.

Pink rhododendron blossom and various trees, flower farm property.

Grevillea flowers and foliage, one of the many kinds. Private garden.

Peony flower keen to be seen!

During the walk we came upon the senior member of the family-run Blue Mountain Nurseries (renowned for rhododendrons). Denis Hughes. He invited us into their stock area to look at two specific rhodos and handed Nigel an example of each. I had them on the table at home for a few days.

Lem’s Monarch (L) and Point Defiance (R)

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

