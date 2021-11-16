Tapanui Spring Walk

Some lovely flowers from around town, when we went for a walk on 07 November.
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Gorgeous rhododendron further up our street on a private property.
Pink horse chestnut blossom on the flower farm property.
Pink rhododendron blossom and various trees, flower farm property.
Grevillea flowers and foliage, one of the many kinds. Private garden.
Peony flower keen to be seen!
During the walk we came upon the senior member of the family-run Blue Mountain Nurseries (renowned for rhododendrons). Denis Hughes. He invited us into their stock area to look at two specific rhodos and handed Nigel an example of each. I had them on the table at home for a few days.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I love that peony sticking thru the fence!!😆😆
Nice to know you love this peeping peony Chris! Thank you. 😀
As our autumn turns to “stick season” it’s great to be enjoying your walks in all their spring splendor, Liz. Thanks!
My pleasure Steve! And ‘spring splendor’ .. nice 🙂
Nice to see after we’ve had our first big snow storm here. 😊❄️
Wow, snow time.. wrap up and keep warm! Canada and NZ are perfectly opposite, seasonally speaking 😉
Glorious!
Thanks Susan! Stay warm and well. All the best.
While all these blossoms share similar colors and hues, there is so much variety in their structure. It’s really amazing.
Totally agree with you Tanja, the variety is indeed amazing! Stay well.
The last few mornings have been frosty–yesterday my car showed the temperature as 33 degrees (1 degree C) when I left for church yesterday–so the colorful reminders of spring were especially welcome. Thanks, Liz.
It’s getting chilly there Mike! I’m glad to have provided some spring colour and you’re very welcome!! 🙂
Seeing all this beauty lifts my spirits – I’m about to head out into a damp and rather muddy garden here!
Ick! Take care.
