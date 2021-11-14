Solomons Seal and Rhodo

A week ago on a local walk I came upon this beautifully rich red-orange rhododendron and then noticed it was complemented with Solomons Seal flowers. Interestingly this evening I noticed Chris Mousseau from Prince Edward County, Ontario (Canada) had posted photos of Solomons Seal foliage that’s softly fading away as autumn progresses.. our seasons are perfectly opposite!
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 07 November.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Okay. I am so doing that. I have both of these, but not together. Thanks
You’re very welcome! Have a great week 🙂
I’ve yet to find this in the wild, but I’d love to. It’s range is limited to a very few counties in far, far east Texas. I’ve admired it in midwestern gardens, and it certainly makes a lovely pairing witih your rhododendron.
I hope you find it sometime Linda, would love to see pics of it growing in the wild!
Beautiful combination!!
Thanks, they do seem to make great companions!
