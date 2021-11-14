Solomons Seal and Rhodo

A week ago on a local walk I came upon this beautifully rich red-orange rhododendron and then noticed it was complemented with Solomons Seal flowers. Interestingly this evening I noticed Chris Mousseau from Prince Edward County, Ontario (Canada) had posted photos of Solomons Seal foliage that’s softly fading away as autumn progresses.. our seasons are perfectly opposite!

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 07 November.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)