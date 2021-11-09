Poppies, pansies, peonies, and phlomis! All of these were blooming in marvellous fashion at Alexandra’s public garden when we visited on my birthday 31 October. In addition to the marvellous irises I’ve already shared. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Blooming Wonderful

Iceland poppies and pansies

Nearby were these beautifully complementary flowers. Lemon-coloured alyssum (a form of Aurinia saxatilis) and I’m unsure what the gorgeous mauvy-blue daisy flowers are ?? ~anybody know? A wee bit like kingfisher daisies, or a type of Erigeron.

A corner of a box hedged area was filled with this gorgeous peony with lemon flowers.

And Phlomis.. which I’m familiar with from visiting the Mediterranean Garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Context for the bed that had poppies and pansies.. goes right around!

~ LOTS of pansies 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)