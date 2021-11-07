Sweet Sunday! ~photos from my walk this morning.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

I approached the fence to photograph the cute duck and the cute lamb lambasted me with bleats, speeding down the field to say hello; then the brown hen came scurrying over. It was all very confusing and the hen was nervous of the rambunctious lamb so strode off to the side.. whereupon the lamb thought the hen must ‘know’ something and followed her. Meanwhile the duck took a dim view of the disturbance, turned tail and started to scarper! Somehow I managed to fire off a few shots although I can only remember feeling very confused 🙂

and.. Not My Fault!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)