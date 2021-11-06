Flowers and Fairies

Wild and wonderful dandelions taken at the end of a walking/taking photos wander when I was nearly home. The first two photos were taken at the local museum, in a raised bed that’s down their driveway. The dandelions in the last three photos caught my eye when I noticed all the spherical seedheads glistening in the light, they were irresistible. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Living the high life, in a raised bed …
Dandelions make a blooming lovely show in this rough but attractive section.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I LOVE these delightful photos of the lifelong beloved Dandelions in all their stages of glorious growth!! Whether one looks at a Dandelion as a weed or a flower is only a matter of perspective. Benjamin has always seen them as more than either of those! At the age of 6 & 1/2 when he saw my neighbor and the landscaper destroying the blooming Dandelion plants in her front yard, he gasped and ran over yelling : “Oh no! Your killing all the future wishes!” He was somewhat mollified when she pointed out that “Gem’s yard will provide an abundance of future wishes”. I am saving this post for Benjamin to enjoy on the Gem Sleepover next week. “Dandelions are just friendly little weeds who want to be loved like flowers.” – Heather Babcock. Thank-you!
LikeLike
Not everyone appreciates dandelions. Mary Beth tries to rid our lawn of them but after years of trying I have finally convinced her to let them be until other flowers bloom to take their place for pollinators who are just coming out of hibernation. Now she just deadheads them once they go to seed. The bumbles and honeys appreciate that. 🙂
LikeLike