Flowers and Fairies

Wild and wonderful dandelions taken at the end of a walking/taking photos wander when I was nearly home. The first two photos were taken at the local museum, in a raised bed that’s down their driveway. The dandelions in the last three photos caught my eye when I noticed all the spherical seedheads glistening in the light, they were irresistible. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Living the high life, in a raised bed …

Dandelions make a blooming lovely show in this rough but attractive section.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)