There’s an interesting public garden in Alexandra, Central Otago. On my birthday visit of 31 October there were a nice variety of irises to look at. They have a collection of irises that have won an annual award in America and a sign that lists their names for each year and what colour they are. Nigel took the first photo below. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz, except 1st photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)