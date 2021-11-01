For my birthday we rented a cottage at East Roxburgh for two nights. A spacious property with an old apricot orchard at the top of the drive and further down, the cottage set within a lawn and garden setting. The owner’s home is across the lawn, and also a separate stand-alone building with deck for kitchen/dining. Roxburgh is in Central Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Restored 1880s sod cottage.

Looking through the window as I blogged.. Mt Benger Range.

Verandah wisteria, detail.

Peonies in the garden (2 photos).

Paulownia tomentosa, Princess Tree or Empress Tree. Blossom and seed cases.

Old apricot orchard (2 photos)

I’d assumed the standard to be an early blooming rose. Preparing the photos, I realised it’s apple blossom! Very pretty ~and I’m feeling pretty silly making that mistake lol.

Link: web page for Granny Stringer’s Cottage

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)