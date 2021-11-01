For my birthday we rented a cottage at East Roxburgh for two nights. A spacious property with an old apricot orchard at the top of the drive and further down, the cottage set within a lawn and garden setting. The owner’s home is across the lawn, and also a separate stand-alone building with deck for kitchen/dining. Roxburgh is in Central Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Restored 1880s sod cottage.
Looking through the window as I blogged.. Mt Benger Range.
Verandah wisteria, detail.
Peonies in the garden (2 photos).
Paulownia tomentosa, Princess Tree or Empress Tree. Blossom and seed cases.
Old apricot orchard (2 photos)
I’d assumed the standard to be an early blooming rose. Preparing the photos, I realised it’s apple blossom! Very pretty ~and I’m feeling pretty silly making that mistake lol.
Link: web page for Granny Stringer’s Cottage
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Lucky you to have a Spring birthday and what a lovely idea to stay in a beautiful cottage with sights & signs of Spring all about. Glad you had a Happy Birthday! xx
LikeLike
It was a lovely stay, and perfect for a birthday. Glad we booked the 2 nights! Thank you Kay xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow that’s tranquility right there.What a lovely birthday getaway.Mmm I could live there
LikeLiked by 1 person
A delightful birthday setting, Liz, and marvelous view out your window! An apricot orchard, how unusual, and wonderfully shaped trees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice. Happy birthday, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s delightful
LikeLiked by 1 person
You had a bit of our midwest (peonies) and our south (wisteria) with you at your cottage. Both are beautiful, and wonderful birthday gifts!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy birthday 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a lovely getaway destination for your birthday, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person