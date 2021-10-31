Floral highlights from my birthday today, spent in Central Otago, New Zealand. 31 October, and it’s spring in NZ. The day was very bright but generally cloudy. The public garden in Alexandra looked splendid! Lots of bright wildflowers in the Cromwell Gorge including the vivid California poppies. Horse chestnuts are flowering now and lots of irises to be seen.

Irises in the public garden, Alexandra.

Love the blue/yellow pansies in the public garden, Alexandra. I love all pansies!

Snowball tree and white Rhododendron in the public garden, Alexandra.

Bees working the California poppies, Cromwell.

Pink horse chestnut blossom in a churchyard, Clyde.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)