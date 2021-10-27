Puffy and Pink

Pretty spring cherry blossom borne on street trees a block away from where we live, photos taken during a pleasant morning walk on 25 October. The trees were laden and it was difficult to know how to compose the pictures, thankfully most pics turned out ok. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

In my recent post Profusion of Pink that also featured fluffy pink blossom, Ellen Jennings left a delightful comment and I replied I’d use it in my next pink blossom post. To see the photo she refers to, you’d need to visit the post.

“Very pretty, Liz! In your third image the blooms look like a powder puff that came in a round package with scented powder when I was growing up.” She finished with this adorable alliteration: “Popping pink powder puff” ~perfect for the bunch of blossom featured in the photo! [psst..Ellen does an awesome nature blog]

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)