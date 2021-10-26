Cottage Lilacs

A sweet old cottage with lovely lilacs at the gates, not far up the street from us. Delighted when I recently found the lilacs flowering outside! My primary purpose in taking a walk yesterday morning was to get photos before the lilac flowers fade. I understand the cottage dates back to the 1880s. The front gate used to have “May Young” painted in big letters on the gate. The property was sold last year and the name is no longer there. I read a 2013 article that said May Young had been in Tapanui for 30 years (she’d also been living in the local area before moving to Tapanui). West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)