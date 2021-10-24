We took a drive in the late afternoon through some back country farmland, and in the Park Hill area we came across these fluffy cherry blossom flowers. I thought cherry blossom were pretty much past it now but these were still a profusion of pink. It was in the outer, wilder, part of a farmhouse garden and bordering the roadside verge. West Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)