Profusion of Pink

We took a drive in the late afternoon through some back country farmland, and in the Park Hill area we came across these fluffy cherry blossom flowers. I thought cherry blossom were pretty much past it now but these were still a profusion of pink. It was in the outer, wilder, part of a farmhouse garden and bordering the roadside verge. West Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

  2. Do you have a scientific name for these? They look for all the world like a plant I grew up with, called ‘flowering almond.’ Ours was a shrub rather than a tree, but its name is Prunus glandulosa, aka Chinese bush cherry, Chinese plum, or dwarf flowering almond. It’s one of my favorite memories.

  3. So pretty – and the flowers look the same as our old cherry tree. It will be a long time before we see any blossom here, and if we do, we’ll be lucky because the tree is starting to look frail.

