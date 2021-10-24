We took a drive in the late afternoon through some back country farmland, and in the Park Hill area we came across these fluffy cherry blossom flowers. I thought cherry blossom were pretty much past it now but these were still a profusion of pink. It was in the outer, wilder, part of a farmhouse garden and bordering the roadside verge. West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Those would look great in any yard. Nice roadside attraction, Liz!
Do you have a scientific name for these? They look for all the world like a plant I grew up with, called ‘flowering almond.’ Ours was a shrub rather than a tree, but its name is Prunus glandulosa, aka Chinese bush cherry, Chinese plum, or dwarf flowering almond. It’s one of my favorite memories.
So pretty – and the flowers look the same as our old cherry tree. It will be a long time before we see any blossom here, and if we do, we’ll be lucky because the tree is starting to look frail.
