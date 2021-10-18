White Flowerfall

Waterfalls..why not flowerfalls? I spotted this lovely white dogwood (Cornus sp.) down a side-street in Roxburgh on Saturday. After a refreshment stop we found the tree and I tried to capture something of its magic. The white dogwoods are pure white, noticeably standing out from other white blossom. Roxburgh, Central Otago. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Above image with cute little bonus bug was cropped from the next photo..

The dogwood tree blossom against a perfect blue spring sky.

Flowerfall and Overflow..

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)