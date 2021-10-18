White Flowerfall

Waterfalls..why not flowerfalls? I spotted this lovely white dogwood (Cornus sp.) down a side-street in Roxburgh on Saturday. After a refreshment stop we found the tree and I tried to capture something of its magic. The white dogwoods are pure white, noticeably standing out from other white blossom. Roxburgh, Central Otago. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Above image with cute little bonus bug was cropped from the next photo..

The dogwood tree blossom against a perfect blue spring sky.

Flowerfall and Overflow..

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

3 thoughts on “White Flowerfall

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: