Driving through East Roxburgh yesterday I spotted lots of lovely lilac flowers.. a whole hedge! so I asked Nigel to turn around. We were both glad we went back, it was a lovely spot and nice standing near to the flowery hedge. Brightest time of day though, difficult to get nice shots. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Lilac Hedge, East Roxburgh

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Photo below by Nigel.

Irwin Cottage.

Garden of the property on the other side of the road.

A vertical view I took of the lilac hedge.

Text and photos by Liz except 2nd photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)