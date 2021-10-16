I found this gorgeous lilac bloom at the entry to a country cemetery today and felt love lingering at one of the memorials. This open and spacious cemetery is located at the very small settlement of Millers Flat, near Roxburgh, Central Otago. Some of the older graves date back to the late-1800s/early-1900s, and from what we saw burials are still taking place. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

View from entry, monkey-puzzle-tree focal point. The tall white memorial to the right is the one we’ll look at.

Looking up at the memorial against blue sky, I admired its form and read the inscription “Erected by his loving wife.”

This context photo shows the lilac, entry, and tall white memorial.

Affectionate Remembrance of Jeremiah Noonan / Died Dec. 9th 1909 / Aged 44 Years. / Inscribed by their loving children / in memory of / Martha Noonan / Wife of the above / Died Oct. 30th 1938 / Aged 68 Years. / R.I.P. / NOONAN / So Loved So Mourned. / Roden & Clarkson

Here’s the full-size memorial larger than I normally post ~for better detail.

Click on photo to enlarge (probably need to click x2)

Hope you’ve enjoyed ‘lilac and love’ ~from Millers Flat.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)