Shower of Gold

Beautiful golden native kōwhai flowers outside the RSA today. Appears to be a deciduous form, that’s what caught my eye first about a week ago – all these flowers and no leaves! We’ve had a few wintry days but it’s still looking gorgeous. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Blossom and the tree’s shadow.
View to the Blue Mountains on the east side of town.
Dense clusters of flowers!
A second tree.. other photos all taken at the one by the flagpole.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I see fruits also although I can’t quite say they resemble any one type. Maybe a banana crossed with a pepper. 🙂 Anyway, they are lovely in their profusion.
banana x pepper .. Love! 😀
Such interesting flowers. To be honest, they look more like fruits than flowers to me. What is the RSA? What I found suggests it’s connected to military veterans.
Yep, Returned Servicemens Association. Well that’s what I always heard it as but their webpage says different. The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association.. which is better. Their ‘about’ page is at: https://www.rsa.org.nz/about-the-rsa
What a fantastic number of flowers – gorgeous!
When I first saw the blaze of colour and then realised there were no leaves I was really surprised!
