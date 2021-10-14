Shower of Gold

Beautiful golden native kōwhai flowers outside the RSA today. Appears to be a deciduous form, that’s what caught my eye first about a week ago – all these flowers and no leaves! We’ve had a few wintry days but it’s still looking gorgeous. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Blossom and the tree’s shadow.

View to the Blue Mountains on the east side of town.

Dense clusters of flowers!

A second tree.. other photos all taken at the one by the flagpole.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
keywords: kowhai, yellow, spring, flag,

