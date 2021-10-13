Museum Garden

Just up our street is a vintage machinery museum holding a lot of tractors (many of them operational) and a working steam engine named “Stella” that they take to steam shows. One day when we went for a walk I had a look at what’s in their gardens. I doubt the plants get much attention but there’s some nice plants all the same. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. 02 October 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Rockery phlox looks amazing! ~colour splash in the front garden.

Dunedin Botanic Garden briefly describes them in Rock Phlox Rocks.

Prostrate rosemary makes a large ground cover.

The rest of my photos are taken on the east boundary where there’s a lengthy raised garden in front of the boundary fence. Nice range of mature trailing plants, many falling to the ground and suppressing yard weeds. My first two photos are of another kind of rosemary, both pics of the same plant.

Here’s Lithodora, the small blue flowers are a favourite of mine.

Next two photos I’m unsure of the plant name, do you know?

Flower buds tight, even a few days ago they’d only loosened up a little.

There’s a few mauve rock phlox flowers in the mix above – the phlox neighbour trails down very nicely and is now covered in flowers, looking very showy.

Another pic of the mystery plant.

Pyrethrum daisies I think, in the museum front garden on 09 October.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)