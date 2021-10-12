Komodo National Park – Here Be Dragons…

Real-life first encounter with Komodo Dragons. Absolutely enthralling. When the action starts.. it’s explosive!

“The Komodo is a savage killing machine, fully equipped with the tools required to kill and butcher a meal whenever it chooses.”

Extremely well-written and very engaging but it IS a completely natural predator/prey interaction with a real victim so if you feel sensitive to this type of scenario.. well, you’ve been warned!

I haven’t used the Reblog function for a long time so let’s see how this goes. I’ll just reiterate – this is enthralling and full of action – I was fully engaged all the way through.. spellbound! –Liz 🙂