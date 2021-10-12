Komodo National Park – Here Be Dragons…

Real-life first encounter with Komodo Dragons. Absolutely enthralling. When the action starts.. it’s explosive!
“The Komodo is a savage killing machine, fully equipped with the tools required to kill and butcher a meal whenever it chooses.”
Extremely well-written and very engaging but it IS a completely natural predator/prey interaction with a real victim so if you feel sensitive to this type of scenario.. well, you’ve been warned!
I haven’t used the Reblog function for a long time so let’s see how this goes. I’ll just reiterate – this is enthralling and full of action – I was fully engaged all the way through.. spellbound! –Liz 🙂
In 2007, a Komodo dragon killed an eight-year-old boy. This was the first fatal attack on a human by one of the giant lizards in 33 years. “The Komodo bit him on his waist and tossed him viciously from side to side,” a national park spokesman, Heru Rudiharto, said. “The boy died from massive bleeding half an hour later.”
This is the stuff of legends; huge reptiles capable of killing human beings, living on a remote Indonesian island. This may have been the first fatal attack for a while but it is just one of many attacks on people that have resulted in serious injury.
My childhood fascination with nature grew out of watching the behaviour of amphibians. Like many children, I learned about cycles of life by watching frog spawn become tadpoles and finally crawl out of the water on frogs’ legs. This interest naturally extended to the…
View original post 1,655 more words
How amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww.. I’m glad you looked! Mind-blowing.
LikeLike