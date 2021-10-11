A poem/story. The verses accompany bird photos taken when we visited Maple Glen Garden on Sunday, 03 October [Southland, New Zealand].
The idea was inspired by Jake Owensby on twitter this morning telling how his wife Joy in a wordplay duel had coined “Poultrygeist.” It caught my imagination and after checking my photos I put this together for fun!
A white hen serves as my spooky ‘Poultrygeist’ 😀
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Have you heard? We just had word
A ‘poultrygeist’ has turned up here
Oh dear! it could be anywhere
The golden pheasant’s lying low
And fleet of feet, decides to go
Mrs Mallard’s in a flap and
ducks behind her handsome chap
Something strange is in the air
And we’re all paralysed with fear
Frozen still, we strain to hear..
Something’s coming very near
The bravest of the guinea fowl
take patrol, go on the prowl
But … looking in the wrong direction
Doesn’t offer much protection! 😀
Text, poem and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
This was a neat combination of images and words. I’ll bet it was fun to put together, too.
