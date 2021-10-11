A poem/story. The verses accompany bird photos taken when we visited Maple Glen Garden on Sunday, 03 October [Southland, New Zealand].

The idea was inspired by Jake Owensby on twitter this morning telling how his wife Joy in a wordplay duel had coined “Poultrygeist.” It caught my imagination and after checking my photos I put this together for fun!

A white hen serves as my spooky ‘Poultrygeist’ 😀

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Have you heard? We just had word

A ‘poultrygeist’ has turned up here

Oh dear! it could be anywhere

The golden pheasant’s lying low

And fleet of feet, decides to go

Mrs Mallard’s in a flap and

ducks behind her handsome chap

Something strange is in the air

And we’re all paralysed with fear

Frozen still, we strain to hear..

Something’s coming very near

The bravest of the guinea fowl

take patrol, go on the prowl

But … looking in the wrong direction

Doesn’t offer much protection! 😀

Text, poem and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)