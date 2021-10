Yesterday out for a local walk I was stopped by a beautiful sweet scent. I looked up to see these flowers above me! Street frontage of property with an old church. After an online search I’m fairly sure it’s Sweet Viburnum or Viburnum odoratissimum ~Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)