Interesting Locals

We met these animal locals on a walk yesterday to the edge of town. I took lots of spring flower photos, there were way more flowers in bloom than I expected. Flower photos later. ~Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

In the second sheep photo the mum-sheep is actually poking her tongue at me .. rude!

Collie dog with the stick he’d carried from the creek.

Geese in a farm paddock.

Sheep and lambs. They were eating hay but mum was expectant of treat hand-outs from the human visitors. In the second photo she appears to be licking her lips in anticipation, although I like to think she was poking her tongue at me 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

    1. The lambs appear to be in wonderfully great condition and look very cuddly! The mother was bleating loud at me, presumably demanding her treats. We didn’t have anything, and anyhow these darlings are obviously well cared for 🙂

