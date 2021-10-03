Interesting Locals

We met these animal locals on a walk yesterday to the edge of town. I took lots of spring flower photos, there were way more flowers in bloom than I expected. Flower photos later. ~Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

In the second sheep photo the mum-sheep is actually poking her tongue at me .. rude!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Collie dog with the stick he’d carried from the creek.

Geese in a farm paddock.

Sheep and lambs. They were eating hay but mum was expectant of treat hand-outs from the human visitors. In the second photo she appears to be licking her lips in anticipation, although I like to think she was poking her tongue at me 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)