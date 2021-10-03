Fowl business: if you’ve ever seen a guinea fowl rushing along, apparently compelled by extreme urgency, they’re very funny!
Happened several times today at Maple Glen Garden in Southland, New Zealand. And by the way, they can be noisy! ~pics taken when they were more chilled out.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz, Catchy heading by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
Guineas make great watch animals. I’ve been told that my great-grandparents used them on their farm, and there’s someone on the west end of Galveston Island who keeps them for that purpose.
LikeLike
Pretty bird! Love the shot resting amongst the little yellow flowers.
LikeLike