Fowl business: if you’ve ever seen a guinea fowl rushing along, apparently compelled by extreme urgency, they’re very funny!

Happened several times today at Maple Glen Garden in Southland, New Zealand. And by the way, they can be noisy! ~pics taken when they were more chilled out.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Committee meeting 🙂

Text and photos by Liz, Catchy heading by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)