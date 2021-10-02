Freedom to Live

Vinca … Latin: vincire “to bind, fetter” ~from Wikipedia

Vinca‘s also called “periwinkle”, the blue flower colour is “periwinkle blue” 🙂

Photos taken alongside our street footpath, 24 September.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Spring in NZ.

So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed. John 8:36 NIV

The origin “to bind, fetter” makes Vinca photos perfect for my share..

~there’s times the ties that bind must be broken..

to live free.. even to survive ~Liz

Don’t Give Up by Bishop Jake Owensby

~Episcopal Bishop, Western Louisiana. USA

several paragraphs – from beginning and end

~visit Jake’s post for in-between

Don’t Give Up /Jake Owensby

~life as it’s meant to be lived, a life of love, is hard

She had endured beatings and intimidation for about a decade and a half. The breaking point came when her husband stuck a pistol in her face. That’s when my mother decided to divorce my father.

This happened in the small-town, church-going Deep South of the 1960’s. Divorce was seen then (and especially in that place) as something shameful. People tended to heap scorn on the woman. So, Mom became the object of petty, often vicious gossip.

My father kept the house. Held on to the only car. Paid no child support. Retained his good-old-boy reputation. And busied himself with finding new ways to manipulate and torment my mother.

Eventually Mom and I fled on a Greyhound bus. She had precious little money and no solid prospects. I was eleven. Her desperate gamble was that there must be something better than this for us both.

I have shared this glimpse into my mom’s story because it’s also mine. In what follows we’re going to look at what Jesus has to say about marriage and relationships. Along the way we’re going to consider what he says about divorce. It seems only fair that I admit to you that I come to this theme from the perspective of my own admittedly messy life.

[ … to the final paragraphs ]

Relationships sometimes dissolve or shatter despite our very best efforts. And sometimes, in order to love ourselves as we should, we have to walk away from toxic, violent, or codependent relationships. This is true between spouses, friends, coworkers, and parents and their children.

Through it all, God hangs in there with us. We are loved no matter what. And that is why my mom never gave up on the way of love. And why I haven’t given up on it either.

Link to Jake’s post : Don’t Give Up

