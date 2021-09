The pear tree blossom again, just over the fence from our shed.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Coconut Ice: pear tree blossom tonight at sunset, tipped pink ~first two photos.

White blossom pics are the same tree, but photographed 24 September.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)