Holy Ground

Sunday today in New Zealand and I’m sharing pics taken Friday at the church just up the street from home. ~title inspired by my 1st pic, see the ‘sky-hole’ in the blossom? Also, daylight saving started today, good-bye winter .. Hello Spring! 🙂
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Wow, another gorgeous blooming tree, Liz! Happy Sunday 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! I have one more of this tree that I’ll post as a single image post. Enjoy your Sat evening and hope it’s a lovely Sunday for you tomorrow .. Spoonbill Sunday???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice, I look forward to seeing that! Thank you so much. Ooh, I like that idea, and Spoonbill Sunday would make a good theme. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’re beginning DST, that means ours will be ending. I’m not sure when that’s happening, but I always figure it out!
LikeLike
A while for you yet! I checked WorldTimeServer and it says DST for you ends on 07 Nov.
LikeLike