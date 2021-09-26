Holy Ground

Sunday today in New Zealand and I’m sharing pics taken Friday at the church just up the street from home. ~title inspired by my 1st pic, see the ‘sky-hole’ in the blossom? Also, daylight saving started today, good-bye winter .. Hello Spring! 🙂

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

5 thoughts on “Holy Ground

Add yours

    1. Thank you! I have one more of this tree that I’ll post as a single image post. Enjoy your Sat evening and hope it’s a lovely Sunday for you tomorrow .. Spoonbill Sunday???

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: