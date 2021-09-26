Bountiful Blossom

Spring blossom is a wonderful blessing, especially after the bareness of winter. Just as well I did my little photo trip up our street on Friday though; now it’s set in rather wintry again! But I have my photos, and flowers in vases, so all is good. The first photo below is the church blossom tree, viewed from beneath. It’s pretty wonderful eh? The second photo shows two blossom trees (the more distant one is the church tree). In the far distance are the Blue Mountains that form the eastern backdrop to our town.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The orange flowers alongside the footpath are Calendulas.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)