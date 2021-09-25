Spring Vases

Spring daffodils from our property. There’s various daffodil bulbs in parts of our section, established by previous owners. Late yesterday I picked the best into a bucket and put them in vases before going to bed. I’m not big into bringing flowers inside but bad weather was forecast hence the ‘harvesting’. An unexpected bonus.. I’ve discovered some are scented and I’ve very much enjoyed the random wafts of floral fragrance.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Here’s a more complete view. A few days ago I asked Nigel to put a hook in the kitchen wall for the lizard; it’d been in the lounge while I decided where it should go. It’s designed in such a way that the tail and one back foot don’t rest against the wall thereby leaving a shadow. 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)