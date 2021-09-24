Pear Tree Blossom Pear blossom behind our shed, this afternoon. Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Pear Tree Blossom” Add yours Wow, that is an incredible showing, Liz! Does it make pears or is it all show? LikeLike Reply Beautiful! What hardiness does the tree require? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply That’s a wonderful yard accent! 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Currently looking good! ~and glad I got a pic before storm comes through tonight 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
