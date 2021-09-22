I’m constantly inspired by the work of a myriad of different writers, photographers, artists, tweeters, and the folk who view and comment. This post is nothing to do with me apart from acting as curator.. Fading Beauty.

Credits:

Leaf skeleton images.. via twitter, from incidental naturalist @IncNaturalist. I was delighted to find David has an excellent WP nature blog and he assures me he has more posts on the way. ~the one post I’ve seen was enough to ensure I follow his blog.. Enchanting Red Eft

Dragonfly image.. Many of you will have seen this image already, at Mike Powell’s fabulous blog. You can read the full text of Mike’s post here: Burnished gold

The Samantha Reynolds quote.. from a comment by Grandmother Ellen or “Gem”, who’s a great source of excellent quotes. She shared it in the comments section of Mike’s dragonfly post.

I Am Not Old

I am not old, she said, I am rare.

I am the standing ovation at the end of the play.

I am the retrospective of my life as art.

I am the hours connected like dots into good sense.

I am the fullness of existing.

You think that I am waiting to die but I am waiting to be found.

I am a treasure, I am a map, these wrinkles are imprints of my journey.

Ask me anything. – Samantha Reynolds.

“mature female Needham’s Skimmer dragonfly (Libellula needhami)”

“So often our society tells us that we should equate beauty with a youthful appearance, but I would argue that beauty can be found at all ages. Beauty for me is not so much about matching up to some standard of perfection—it can be found in the midst of all of our wrinkles, scars, and blemishes. Our uniqueness as individuals in and of itself makes us beautiful if you look closely and deeply enough.”

~Mike Powell

