Returning from Roxburgh on 17 April, I asked Nigel to stop and park by an apple orchard at Ettrick so I could take photos. Actually I took a lot.. it was hard to know how to get decent photos from this nice but fairly ordinary scene. The workers had finished for the day so I was able to take my time. I’ve already posted a few, and chose these three from the remainder. Central Otago, New Zealand.
Looking at the apples reminded me of the story of Johnny Appleseed that my dad read to me occasionally when I was little. It appears the story’s based on a real character called John Chapman who established a lot of apple orchards in the American Mid-West (1800s) but the facts differ quite markedly from the myth! He died in 1845.
New Zealand exports a lot of apples so perhaps you’ve bought some. Many years ago I worked one season in an apple packhouse in Nelson and enjoyed it, afterwards staying on to pack kiwifruit. Nigel had earlier worked at the same orchard – assisting with the boysenberry harvest.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I too grew up with the story of Johnny Appleseed, Liz. I was initially a little confused when I read the title of your posting, because it is apple harvest time now in my hemisphere and it is spring in yours. When I saw the date of the photos, I realized that they were taken much earlier this year. I love seeing so many apples on the trees. Years ago I helped to collect apples few times to press into apple cider. We mostly relied on the ones that had fallen to the ground, so did not need the kinds of ladders shown in the photos. I think I ended up with a stomachache from drinking to much fresh apple cider. Nowadays I prefer the more alcoholic versions of cider. 🙂
One of my favorite Fall things to do in Michigan is visit apple cider mills where we get fresh donuts to go with the apple cider.
That’s an excellent reason all on its own to LOVE the Fall! 🙂
Look how heavily laden those trees are! I know I’ve seen ‘New Zealand’ stickers in apples in the stores, and I may have bought some, but I don’t remember which varieties appear here. I’m in need of some apples, so when I go to the grocery store I’ll look to see if some of ‘yours’ are here. I wonder how the shipping and supply chain issues will affect our abililty to find foodstuffs from other parts of the world; there’s bound to be some effect. The good news is that apples ship more easily than other fruits.
What is the CAJ on the boxes? Does that designate the orchard, or the variety?
