Apple Harvest

Returning from Roxburgh on 17 April, I asked Nigel to stop and park by an apple orchard at Ettrick so I could take photos. Actually I took a lot.. it was hard to know how to get decent photos from this nice but fairly ordinary scene. The workers had finished for the day so I was able to take my time. I’ve already posted a few, and chose these three from the remainder. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Looking at the apples reminded me of the story of Johnny Appleseed that my dad read to me occasionally when I was little. It appears the story’s based on a real character called John Chapman who established a lot of apple orchards in the American Mid-West (1800s) but the facts differ quite markedly from the myth! He died in 1845.

New Zealand exports a lot of apples so perhaps you’ve bought some. Many years ago I worked one season in an apple packhouse in Nelson and enjoyed it, afterwards staying on to pack kiwifruit. Nigel had earlier worked at the same orchard – assisting with the boysenberry harvest.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)