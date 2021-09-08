Bubbles and Leaves

Bubbles because this was our first day at Covid alert level 2, for those of us who live outside of the Auckland region. We’re now free to break out of our household bubbles! Thing was though, despite it now being spring we had snow overnight and this morning… so I stayed inside; it was freezing cold outside. The photo below was taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 12 May (autumn in New Zealand). It’s the outside channel of water that borders a fancy fountain.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

