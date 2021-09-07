Daffodils and Jug

Local daffodils in a pretty jug that I purchased when I lived in Dunedin. The jug is by Rosemary McQueen and I have a small matching bowl, both bought on a visit to the Stuart Street Potter’s Co-operative. They’re special as the artist produces maiolica (or majolica) ware. [The link goes to a blog article I found: The difference between Pottery, Ceramics and Majolica, with special regard to Italian Ceramics]

Rosemary McQueen displays photos of her work at flickr:

Rosemary McQueen Ceramics.

~photo taken by me, at home in Tapanui. New Zealand

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)