A couple of days ago we walked over to the flower field to check on the daffodils and a young woman was already there, picking flowers by the fence. Turns out she’s the new owner. We’re immensely happy that these flowers are going to be used commercially again. She was lovely and gave us a bunch to take home!

First photo by Liz, the others were taken by Nigel.

~Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The phrase I used for my title ‘hope springs eternal’ came to mind as I began to write my post. I searched it and got distracted – to an article that mentioned Pandora’s jar. I didn’t remember that after the evils were released, the last thing in the jar was Hope.

The article finished: “Hope isn’t a static object found in the bottom of a jar. We have to make it together. It’s in working together – finding that our areas of agreement are much larger than our ideological and personal differences – that we daily forge our hope.”

Once again the unity in our nation has been put to the test, this time by an ISIS-inspired attacker stabbing supermarket shoppers in Auckland. He was already under surveillance monitoring; he was killed by police a minute after beginning the attack. Sadly six people were taken to hospital, three of them critically injured.

I’ve been cheered by how quickly various NZ leaders and influencers stepped up to remind all of us to look after (and be kind to) communities who could become targets of abuse as a result. We’ve been encouraged to have care for the Muslims and Sri Lankans among us, and it’s heartwarming to see community spirit in action. I noticed on twitter that the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch quickly started a GiveALittle page for the New Lynn attack victims ~the same people that were cruelly attacked in 2019.

Hope springs eternal.

Article: Hope springs eternal, but for it to flourish it must be shared

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)