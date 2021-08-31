Getting To Zero

Thought I’d update y’all on how our lockdown’s progressing, in case you’re interested. The whole country has been in lockdown for two weeks at Level 4. That’s our highest level, where we stay home in our ‘bubbles’ unless we’re essential workers. You may recall we locked down at midnight on the same day the first case was confirmed, Aug 17. Here’s how things have gone so far.

Daily new community cases since Case 1, we locked down the same day:

1, 7, 11, 11, 21, 21, 35, 41, 62, 67, 70, 82, 83, 53, And today: 49

We’ve got a little over 600 community cases that are currently ‘active’.

Two-thirds of the current cases are under 34.

Six cases are under the age of one.

So far so good, hasn’t gone exponential and the numbers are decreasing. Tonight the country south of Auckland Region will go down to Level 3. This is still extremely restrictive but now we can get takeout food on a non-contact basis – yay!

Other details:

Today, 33 people are in hospital including eight in the ICU, with two on ventilators.

“When people don’t trust their leaders, their institutions or each other, it’s much harder for them to solve the social problems that require huge collective action.” ~from: Even as New Zealand battles Covid, trust in government bucks global trend

autumn leaf of many colours, taken in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 11 May

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)