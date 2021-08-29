Waiting for Ida

I don’t know how many of you have links with Louisiana but I hope and pray that the people and places in Hurricane Ida’s path can weather the storm. Being a far distant observer I know little about what lies in her path but I’ve searched online and scanned for links on twitter, and I’ll share some of those links below.

Update: Hurricane Ida is now Category 4 !!!

~I’d just uploaded this post, and then saw the tweet with the 4.

Last Twitter-Update before I go to bed (11.25pm Sun in NZ):

“#Ida 6AM – on its way to becoming a Cat. 5 – winds now at 150mph (Cat. 5 is 156+mph) – pressure dropped 11mb in 1 hour!” ~tweet via @TimPandajisKHOU

First, a photo to complement my post, this eye-catching image was in the first folder I clicked on! I took the photo in the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 28 April. If you’d like to know more about the plant, there’s an article about these very plants in the Otago Daily Times 21 May 2019, from which I found that “This is the hardiest bromeliad in the world, growing happily outside in light frost.” The name is Fascicularia bicolor.

Hurricane Ida information

~all three articles cover a lot of ground and discuss a range of issues

~from my reading I now know that Friday marked one year since Hurricane Laura

~and Sunday when Ida makes landfall marks 16 years since Hurricane Katrina

Almost 600 Louisiana sites with toxic chemicals lie in Hurricane Ida’s path.

~Hurricanes Laura, Harvey and Katrina triggered oil and chemical releases

~Aug 28, 2021 – 4:17 pm



“About two thirds of Louisiana industrial sites with toxic chemicals lie in the path of Hurricane Ida..”

Intensifying Hurricane Ida a significant threat to key infrastructure

~Ida is forecast to hit the industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, site of three key ports, petrochemical sites, and a nuclear power plant.

~August 28, 2021



“Ida is predicted to track over one of the most critical industrial areas in the U.S.: the industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Not only is the region home to dozens of key petrochemical sites, and crisscrossed by important pipelines, it also has three of the fifteen largest ports in America:…”

Hurricane Ida strengthens, Louisiana braces for severe blow

Aug 29, 2021 – 01:18am

“We’re not the same state we were 16 years ago,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday, pointing to a federal levee system that’s seen major improvements since Katrina swamped New Orleans in 2005.

“This system is going to be tested,” Edwards said. “The people of Louisiana are going to be tested. But we are resilient and tough people. And we’re going to get through this.”

Here’s my first effort to embed a ‘live’ tweet at my blog. Earlier today I retweeted photos shared by ‘David Nola’, these stunning shots were taken in New Orleans on 24 Aug. If you click on a photo, twitter will load the tweet for you and you can see them bigger.

I've never visited but oh, you are so beautiful New Orleans! Hoping you can hold your own through the storm. 💗 https://t.co/xC3aBOE7a5 — Liz Cowburn (@ExploringColour) August 29, 2021

Text and bromeliad photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)