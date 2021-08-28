Lord and Lady

This Paradise Duck pair were lording it over the Dunedin Botanic Garden main pond when I visited on a dull day on 19 May. These ducks are endemic to New Zealand and are the size of a large duck or small goose. There’s no shortage of them, they’re the second most common duck in NZ after the mallard. The female has the white head. They have very distinctive cries and male vocalisation is different to the female. They’re very alert and in the rural areas will take off as soon as they spot you, loudly calling in unison, announcing your presence to all and sundry.

Paradise Shelduck ~ Tadorna variegata

You can hear the “Alarm calls of fleeing pair” under the “Sounds” heading, at this web page.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)