Lord and Lady

This Paradise Duck pair were lording it over the Dunedin Botanic Garden main pond when I visited on a dull day on 19 May. These ducks are endemic to New Zealand and are the size of a large duck or small goose. There’s no shortage of them, they’re the second most common duck in NZ after the mallard. The female has the white head. They have very distinctive cries and male vocalisation is different to the female. They’re very alert and in the rural areas will take off as soon as they spot you, loudly calling in unison, announcing your presence to all and sundry.
Paradise Shelduck ~ Tadorna variegata
You can hear the “Alarm calls of fleeing pair” under the “Sounds” heading, at this web page.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
What a beautiful pair, Liz. The colour scheme and pattern on the female are quite something, and he’s no slouch, either. I had a listen to the Alarm call, wowee everything within hearing would take off after that!
Spot on with everything you said Ellen! They make a heck of a racket!
Like an early warning system for all the other wildlife. The Common Gallinules here do that and you know chances of stealth are done!
So beautiful, and thanks for the recording.
You’re welcome. It’s always lovely to see them, especially close-up like this.
We have a Hibiscus i the front yard, Lady Baltimore, so I was thinking flowers. I wasn’t disappointed to see this handsome pair standing out from the crowd. Maybe common but uncommonly beautiful.
Oh that’s a pretty Hibiscus and Zone 4-10 means we could grow it here. These are dapper ducks indeed ~After I’d posted I belatedly thought I could’ve made mention of ‘Peers of the Pond’ 😀
If there were not so many I guess you could say peerless but that still does not diminish their beauty. 🙂
