Steve Denehan is an Irish poet, from Kildare. I’ve added website/twitter links below.

He shared this poem yesterday via twitter, I love it!

~by Steve Denehan

We are told that no two snowflakes are alike
winter fingerprints
unique
we accept this without question
but perhaps there is a snowflake falling
in Denmark
right now
the mirror of one falling in Idaho
no one is keeping tabs
as far as I know

when this poem began to crystallise
I assumed that it was a snowflake
a collection of words and letters frozen
in perfect uniqueness
but for all I know
there is someone in Iran
or on a train in Sudan
writing
exactly what I write
as I write it

either way
the words will go the way of the snowflakes
landing on the recesses of your mind
before melting
quickly
into nothing

~from the second Loft Anthology

Reading Snow in Idaho made me curious so I tweeted in response…

Does anyone take fingerprints of snowflakes? ~what if .. there’s snow fakes? 😀

Steve’s website has more poems, and links to buy his books.

I follow him on Twitter at @SteverinoD

Here’s a couple of interesting cacti photos.
The white spirals – they be like fake snow!

Click on either photo to enlarge.

~from the Winter Garden Glasshouse, cacti and succulents area.
~Dunedin Botanic Garden. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Poem by Steve Denehan ~used with permission.
Snow in Idaho

  1. I just love this post, Liz! What a wonderful poem – thank you for sharing this poet’s info. And these sharply clear, intricate and unique cacti photos are a perfect representation of the idea.

