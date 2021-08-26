Steve Denehan is an Irish poet, from Kildare. I’ve added website/twitter links below.
He shared this poem yesterday via twitter, I love it!
Snow in Idaho
~by Steve Denehan
We are told that no two snowflakes are alike
winter fingerprints
unique
we accept this without question
but perhaps there is a snowflake falling
in Denmark
right now
the mirror of one falling in Idaho
no one is keeping tabs
as far as I know
when this poem began to crystallise
I assumed that it was a snowflake
a collection of words and letters frozen
in perfect uniqueness
but for all I know
there is someone in Iran
or on a train in Sudan
writing
exactly what I write
as I write it
either way
the words will go the way of the snowflakes
landing on the recesses of your mind
before melting
quickly
into nothing
~poem by Steve Denehan
~from the second Loft Anthology
Reading Snow in Idaho made me curious so I tweeted in response…
Does anyone take fingerprints of snowflakes? ~what if .. there’s snow fakes? 😀
Steve’s website has more poems, and links to buy his books.
I follow him on Twitter at @SteverinoD
Here’s a couple of interesting cacti photos.
The white spirals – they be like fake snow!
Click on either photo to enlarge.
~from the Winter Garden Glasshouse, cacti and succulents area.
~Dunedin Botanic Garden. New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Poem by Steve Denehan ~used with permission.
I just love this post, Liz! What a wonderful poem – thank you for sharing this poet’s info. And these sharply clear, intricate and unique cacti photos are a perfect representation of the idea.
Thanks a zillion for reading the poem Liz, let alone sharing it with such wonderful photographs. 😀
“Snowfakes”?! 😄. I enjoyed the poem and the snowy cacti.
That’s a wonderful poem – thanks for sharing it! And the ‘snowy’ cacti are a fun illustration. 🙂
So pleased that you like these Ann, and I just saw your comment on twitter as well. Many thanks!
