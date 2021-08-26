Steve Denehan is an Irish poet, from Kildare. I’ve added website/twitter links below.

He shared this poem yesterday via twitter, I love it!

Snow in Idaho

~by Steve Denehan

We are told that no two snowflakes are alike

winter fingerprints

unique

we accept this without question

but perhaps there is a snowflake falling

in Denmark

right now

the mirror of one falling in Idaho

no one is keeping tabs

as far as I know

when this poem began to crystallise

I assumed that it was a snowflake

a collection of words and letters frozen

in perfect uniqueness

but for all I know

there is someone in Iran

or on a train in Sudan

writing

exactly what I write

as I write it

either way

the words will go the way of the snowflakes

landing on the recesses of your mind

before melting

quickly

into nothing

~poem by Steve Denehan

~from the second Loft Anthology

Reading Snow in Idaho made me curious so I tweeted in response…



Does anyone take fingerprints of snowflakes? ~what if .. there’s snow fakes? 😀

Steve’s website has more poems, and links to buy his books.

I follow him on Twitter at @SteverinoD

Here’s a couple of interesting cacti photos.

The white spirals – they be like fake snow!

Click on either photo to enlarge.

~from the Winter Garden Glasshouse, cacti and succulents area.

~Dunedin Botanic Garden. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Poem by Steve Denehan ~used with permission.

