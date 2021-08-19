Green Seen

Took these photos at our local Black Gully Reserve on 23 May 2021, green things were looking very pretty that day. The last photo is of rocks in the path that I took a fancy to .. because I think they look like butterfly wings! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

FYI, we don’t escape American Covid BS even in New Zealand…

~not intended to make my American followers & blog-friends feel bad but this shocked me

I was aghast to read today that we have an American “lecturer of international law” in Auckland who denounced our snap lockdown as an “insane policy that probably amounts to a crime against humanity”.

What’s she on about?

We’ve already gone from one positive case to 21 confirmed cases. Among the many ‘locations of interest’ are 3 high schools, multiple churches, supermarkets, bars and a casino. We had to go into lockdown, else we’d have to forget elimination. Apart from that, it also makes contact tracing much easier if most folks are at home.

The article includes a video in which she expresses her dismay about the police arresting two protest leaders* over “a single case, of a virus, which is easily treated, by therapeutics like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and that poses very little risk to the healthy population.” Arghh! See how disinformation gets spread? Two of the community cases are in hospital.

*Note, the arrests weren’t because they were protesting but because they weren’t complying with our health restrictions i.e. the lockdown. They’d organised a protest of ~100 people outside a television building in Auckland.

Here’s a link to the article at newsroom. I’m genuinely dismayed. 😦

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)