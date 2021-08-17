In New Zealand it only takes ONE case of Covid-19 in the community (as opposed to a quarantine facility) to send us all straight into Level 4 Lockdown. All cases bar one that’ve turned up in quarantine since June have been the Delta variant so today’s Covid case is being treated as though it’s Delta. So from midnight tonight we’re all at Level 4 which is our highest level. For most of us this is provisionally for 3 days but 7 days for Auckland and Coromandel.

The case is a 58yo unvaccinated man from Devonport in Auckland who’d travelled to Coromandel with his fully vaccinated wife. They’d visited a number of hospitality venues including a particular bar for two evenings where there were approx 70-80 people in the bar both evenings. He’d been careful to scan-in to places he visited so that’s a big help.

Alert Level 4 means we stay home and that includes children, so no school. No cafes or takeaways. If you’re curious about the restrictions here’s the official outline: Alert Level 4 | Unite against Covid-19

NZers are very aware of the Delta variant getting the upper hand in NSW, Australia despite them having the best contact tracing in Australasia. I’d expect the majority of our population will be supportive of going “hard and fast” to try and stamp it out. The worry right now is that there’s no obvious connection between the infected man and our quarantine facilities so where did he pick it up?

PS. this man’s apparently done all the right things and there’s no inference of blame in any way. In NZ bookings for vaccines in his (and my) age group have only opened very recently e.g. I’ve only had my first shot. It’s taken a long time for NZ to get the Pfizer vaccine deliveries.

