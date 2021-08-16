This beautiful flower attracted my attention in the sub-tropical area of the Winter Garden Glasshouse at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 10 April. Until this morning I didn’t know what it is but after seeing a helpful comment on another blogpost featuring the same flower, I now know the name. Then I found an online page with good info: Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii).
With the turmoil in Afghanistan it feels a little bit healing to share an image of peace. I’m heartbroken for the suffering of the Afghani people and especially for the women and girls.
Other common names: Dwarf Peace Lily, White Sails, Spathe Flower
~ I love the name ‘White Sails’.
Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
These do rather well as indoor plants, too — at least, some species do. It’s a lovely flower.
Where I live, a peace lily is often given as a gift during a time of loss and grief (I received one from friends after my mom died).
A lovely and elegant flower! And I share your sadness for the Afghani people. I can’t imagine how difficult and frightening it must be to be a woman or girl there.
