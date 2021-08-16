This beautiful flower attracted my attention in the sub-tropical area of the Winter Garden Glasshouse at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 10 April. Until this morning I didn’t know what it is but after seeing a helpful comment on another blogpost featuring the same flower, I now know the name. Then I found an online page with good info: Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii).

Click on any photo to enlarge.

With the turmoil in Afghanistan it feels a little bit healing to share an image of peace. I’m heartbroken for the suffering of the Afghani people and especially for the women and girls.

Other common names: Dwarf Peace Lily, White Sails, Spathe Flower

~ I love the name ‘White Sails’.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)