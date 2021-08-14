Dire Warning

The botanic photo was taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 20 May as I was walking along a grassy path and suddenly noticed a sunlit palm frond that I thought very dramatic and eminently worthy of being photographed! It also suits today’s post because I was looking through my photos for something sharpish, possibly with a suggestion of death although I didn’t think I’d find anything like that -but- the palm frond has dead ends ~this pic is what I sought. New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

So.. my post today has a sharp edge. Recently a NZer I follow on twitter shared a photo of a message that’d been left in a mailbox belonging to her family (not resident where she is). Fortunately her family aren’t swayed by this garbage. That said, it’s truly outrageous a message like this would be left in anyone’s letterbox and frankly I’m utterly horrified. Both of us were aware anti-vaccine messages are being distributed but we’d no idea language used might be this drastic.

~ Wherever you are in the world, have you come across anything similar to this?

Text and palm photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

~image of message used with permission