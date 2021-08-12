Spring is nearly here

Had our first Covid vaccine shots in the early afternoon yesterday and later on I thought I’d take a walk, knowing I mightn’t feel so good the next morning if side-effects kicked in. At the last minute I decided to carry my camera, not really expecting to use it, and headed in the direction of the Colchicum field at the east end of town. Spring surprised me with regular signs of its presence. I didn’t start taking photos until I got to the property where the Colchicum field is but made a mental note of things along the way. Then as I returned I took the shots of what I wanted however I’m presenting the ten photos I’ve selected in reverse order (i.e. the first photos of the jonquils and Chaenomeles were taken directly opposite our property). Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Chaenomeles japonica (flowering quince) : fruit and flowers
Blossom and buds about half-way along my route. The same property had a large tree in full blossom on the west side of the house, very pretty, but I was too far away to get a useful shot.
All the following photos are from the property that has the Colchicum field. Bulbs used to be grown commercially here.
This photo was almost a dud even with careful cropping, until I gave it a last chance with the ‘Sepia’ option and hey presto, I rather liked it! Furry willow catkins.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I’m delighted to hear that you got your first covid shot! 🙂 And all the signs of spring are lovely, including those fluffy catkins which look great in sepia.
Congratulations on getting your first vaccination shot, Liz. It’s been a number of months since I got mine, but, as you are well aware, things have gotten bad again as our vaccination rates stalled and some restrictions are being reimposed in parts of the US. I love spring flowers, especially the bright yellow of the daffodils/jonquils, and you have done a wonderful job capturing those bright spring colors. I really like your sepia shot of the furry catkin–an inspired artistic choice to alter the original color. You are definitely flexing your creativity muscles a lot these days. 🙂
Quince! That took me right back to the third stanza of Lear’s “The Owl and the Pussycat”:
Dear Pig, are you willing to sell for one shilling
Your ring?” Said the Piggy, “I will.”
So they took it away, and were married next day
By the Turkey who lives on the hill.
They dined on mince, and slices of quince,
Which they ate with a runcible spoon;
And hand in hand, on the edge of the sand,
They danced by the light of the moon,
The moon,
The moon,
They danced by the light of the moon.
I’m glad it did and that you shared the verse! It’s lovely to read out loud, which I did, to Nigel. We wondered about the ‘runcible spoon’ and found it to be similar to what we call a spork – a multi-use single piece of cutlery that we take on overnight hiking trips – and it made us laugh 🙂
The entire poem is one of the first I memorized, because it was one I demanded my mother read to me at night: over and over and over and…
Poor mother! 😀
