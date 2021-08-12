Spring is nearly here

Had our first Covid vaccine shots in the early afternoon yesterday and later on I thought I’d take a walk, knowing I mightn’t feel so good the next morning if side-effects kicked in. At the last minute I decided to carry my camera, not really expecting to use it, and headed in the direction of the Colchicum field at the east end of town. Spring surprised me with regular signs of its presence. I didn’t start taking photos until I got to the property where the Colchicum field is but made a mental note of things along the way. Then as I returned I took the shots of what I wanted however I’m presenting the ten photos I’ve selected in reverse order (i.e. the first photos of the jonquils and Chaenomeles were taken directly opposite our property). Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Chaenomeles japonica (flowering quince) : fruit and flowers

Blossom and buds about half-way along my route. The same property had a large tree in full blossom on the west side of the house, very pretty, but I was too far away to get a useful shot.

All the following photos are from the property that has the Colchicum field. Bulbs used to be grown commercially here.

This photo was almost a dud even with careful cropping, until I gave it a last chance with the ‘Sepia’ option and hey presto, I rather liked it! Furry willow catkins.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)