Had the Jab

Feeling very happy that yesterday we had the first Pfizer vaccine jab. As soon as I noticed on social media last week that 55+ yrs can now get the jab I booked us both in at our local clinic. The whole process was really easy and efficient – online booking was simple and going to our local clinic was a very relaxed and friendly experience. After our jabs we had to sit on a bench for 20mins and I suddenly realised after Nigel had left that I was the only one wearing shoes! The others (3 other adults) were in their socks so I concluded the others had come from farms and left their boots outside the entrance. So rural New Zealand, and I love it 🙂
I chose this completely unrelated photo to go with my post: it was taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 20 May which is late autumn in New Zealand.
Please get vaccinated asap once it’s available to your age group – for yourself – and for others in your community to whom the vaccine is not yet available, like children, or those who can’t have it. We need to think not just of ourselves but of others in our neighbourhood and community.
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I suspect we’ll never be able to ‘eliminate’ Covid, any more than we’ve eliminated other viral strains, including seasonal flu and the common cold. It would be wonderful if it would go the way of Smallpox, but that isn’t going to happen. Still, the efficacy of the vaccine when it comes to reducing the severity of symptoms and the need for hospitalization is clear — I’m glad you both finally were able to get that protection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been an anxious wait and this provides some relief. Thanks Linda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or a lot of relief, to be honest!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of relief for us personally, and from the 01 Sept all NZers who can have the vaccine will be able to book for it – that make me especially happy. The 01 Sept also happens to be the day we’re booked for our 2nd shot 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yay and good for you, Liz. We have had ours this past Spring and are now considering the booster when it becomes available. One must keep your guard up but there is some confidence knowing that you have been vaccinated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We haven’t had Delta in the community but its been in some hospitals and MIQ. The state of NSW in Australia has lost control of their outbreak and it’s unlikely they’ll eliminate Covid – so our ‘travel bubble’ with Australia didn’t last long! One way or another, Delta could break out here any time and we’ve had some near misses. Ships still arrive at our ports and port workers who board those ships gave us our latest scare. It’s a relief to have the first shot. Although we’re living the dream in NZ because we don’t have Covid in circulation, so in general we don’t need to mask up or distance, we’re acutely aware of how quickly that can change. It was confirmed today that if a Delta case turns up in the NZ community we’ll immediately go to Level 4 (top level) lockdown – none of us want that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so impressed with the response you folks in NZ have to the virus and I imagine all other serious concerns. People here are still dying in large numbers, most of them unvaccinated, and yet we still have people in some position of power resisting taking the same level of care that you are exhibiting. Some are coming up with all sorts of ridiculous ideas and conspiracies still after all this time. It is quite worrying and frustrating. There are constant stories now about anti-vaxxers seeing the light from their hospital beds but still many are unmoved. Despite being fully vaxxed with the double dose we still wear our masks in public places with large numbers of folks, like the market, and will have the booster when it becomes available. One of the funnier memes out there relates to people who eat hot dogs being afraid of the virus because they don’t know what’s in it. 🙂
LikeLike
Hahaha 😀 I read an amusing anecdote on twitter this morning by a US Medical Director: “Just overheard a ER doctor tell a patient “If you are concerned about C02 levels from a face mask, then our climate crises is really gonna make you lose your mind”. ~jokes aside I’m dismayed how politics is literally killing folks in the US and I’ve seen (via twitter) heaps of parents are stressed out over sending their kids back to school. You can be sure I’ve taken note of which political affiliation is the root cause of all this stress 😦
LikeLike
There is no mystery about that but they are not entirely the only ones. Anti-vaxxers come in all stripes so there is blame to go around but Republican politicians seem to be making the most of what they see as a position to continue having support from certain groups and their drum beating convinces their followers not to participate. It’s insane. I have many Republican acquaintances who are quite dismayed by the situation. Parents are upset for two reasons mainly. Some are worried about sending their kids back to school where proper precautions are not in place and others who are concerned about sending their kids back to school where those precautions are in place. More insanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read a 03 Aug CNN article this morning about a lawyer and leading RNC official in Florida who was using religious terminology against vaccines and calling them the ‘mark of the beast’. If that idea is pervasive and people believe it, it’d put whole church-loads of folks off the vaccine. He’s also drawn parallels between the Biden Admin and the Nazis, attacked CDC guidelines on indoor mask wearing, and called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “diabolical” for encouraging vaccines. I know all Republicans aren’t behind this stuff but I’m guessing he’s not a lone voice? Seems to me that politicising and spiritualising the issue removes it from being a health and science issue and makes it into something really toxic .. and I find that insane and horrifying, incomprehensible tbh 😦
LikeLike
Yes I read that article too…I believe you saw me post it on FB. The scary part is that he is not the only one. I understand, to a degree, people’s hesitancy for the vaccines. They were developed in a hurry but do appear safe and reasonably effective. What’s going on in this country, and others, regarding this whole situation defies belief. I cannot fathom where these ideas come from but many seem dreamt up just to be different and attention getting without concern for the effect they have on impressionable people. For some reason, a number of folks have decided that some crackpot on YouTube is more to be believed than scientists who have dedicated their entire lives to research for the common good. Science is always learning and trying to prove or disprove its own premises. Some people see that as flawed and not to be trusted when it just makes sense that we learn over time. Between the climate getting less life-friendly and humans seeming to be trying to destroy ourselves I don’t hold much hope for the future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh sorry Steve, you’re right! but thanks heaps for sharing that article and I shared a link to it on twitter along with a pithy comment where I referred to “pseudo-religious claptrap”. Great point about “science is always learning..” -something many people don’t seem to understand. With respect to the “I cannot fathom” about the overall situation you’re certainly not alone! Take care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That lawyer is terrifying because presumably there are others like him and people barmy enough to believe him. Politics and religion should be left out of it.
LikeLike