Had the Jab

Feeling very happy that yesterday we had the first Pfizer vaccine jab. As soon as I noticed on social media last week that 55+ yrs can now get the jab I booked us both in at our local clinic. The whole process was really easy and efficient – online booking was simple and going to our local clinic was a very relaxed and friendly experience. After our jabs we had to sit on a bench for 20mins and I suddenly realised after Nigel had left that I was the only one wearing shoes! The others (3 other adults) were in their socks so I concluded the others had come from farms and left their boots outside the entrance. So rural New Zealand, and I love it 🙂

I chose this completely unrelated photo to go with my post: it was taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 20 May which is late autumn in New Zealand.

Please get vaccinated asap once it’s available to your age group – for yourself – and for others in your community to whom the vaccine is not yet available, like children, or those who can’t have it. We need to think not just of ourselves but of others in our neighbourhood and community.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)