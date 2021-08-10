Hot Cinnamon Sunset

This tea is new to us and immediately became a great favourite. We’d stopped at a cafe in Roxburgh on Nigel’s birthday and he’d chosen to have this with refreshments. We both liked it so much I asked if they sold it and that’s how we came to own this very attractive tin of tea. I usually have to ask Nigel to wrestle the lid off but when it’s finally opened the aroma is insanely wonderful! ~Roxburgh is in Central Otago, New Zealand.
Shout-out to Mike Powell, is the tin colour similar to your car’s ‘ignition orange’? 😀
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
The color of the tin does in fact look pretty close to the Ignition Orange of my KIA Soul, especially the lid. Like the color of my car, I suspect the exact shade of orange of the tin depends a lot on the lighting. The tea sounds delicious–the description reminds me a little of a black tea called Constant Comment that I really like that has “orange peel and sweet warming spices.”
Yes it’s true the tin colour varies depending on the lighting although I’m guessing the orange of the tin may be a little deeper than your car colour. ‘Constant Comment’ is such an unusual name for a kind of tea!
The tea with the warming spices sounds perfect for a cold winter’s night and the fragrance sounds wonderful. ☕
Every bit as good as you imagine Tanja!
😊
