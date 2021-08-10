Hot Cinnamon Sunset

This tea is new to us and immediately became a great favourite. We’d stopped at a cafe in Roxburgh on Nigel’s birthday and he’d chosen to have this with refreshments. We both liked it so much I asked if they sold it and that’s how we came to own this very attractive tin of tea. I usually have to ask Nigel to wrestle the lid off but when it’s finally opened the aroma is insanely wonderful! ~Roxburgh is in Central Otago, New Zealand.

Shout-out to Mike Powell, is the tin colour similar to your car’s ‘ignition orange’? 😀

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)