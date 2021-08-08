Breath of Autumn

Back in autumn on the 29 March, I set off on a solo walk from our cottage, through local streets and out to the eastern edge of town where the Colchicum field is. It was a glorious morning and the natural world seemed infused with a special quality that compelled me to take photos. At a guess I spent maybe 4 hours slowly wandering along taking photos – hundreds of photos. Since then I’ve posted many of them on my blog, deleted a fair few, and these are the last! ~Click on any photo to enlarge.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

“The first breath of autumn was in the air, a prodigal feeling, a feeling of wanting, taking, and keeping before it is too late.” ~J. L. Carr

I thought this might work well in b&w and liked the result.

While searching autumn quotes I found these lines from the movie You’ve Got Mail, such great writing!

“Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.” ~Nora Ephron

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

    1. Nope, not from this particular day! These are truly the very last in my photo folder. Everything else has been posted or deleted! There’s some satisfaction in having made it to the end. 🙂

  3. Autumn and spring are my favorite seasons, precisely because of all the changes. Also, they’re the most temperate times here. We’re already at the point where summer’s dragged on too long, and we’re far from done with it. We endure summer in August and September the way others endure their winters that begin to seem endless.

    1. I’ve just mentioned in another comment that we’ve had a couple of days with cold, rain, hard hail at times, and now I’ve woken up to light snow outside – not the pretty picturesque stuff, it’s just overall yuk! Hoping we get some sun later. Also hope you get some relief in your own particular conditions that are so different to mine!

  4. The feeling that J.L. Carr describes is such a familiar one as summer comes to an end. Maybe it’s the thought of what lies beyond autumn – that soon we’ll have to bundle up against the cold and shelter from wind and rain. Every year I want to hang onto the last bit of summer for as long as possible and probably even more so this year. (But then, every day into winter is a step closer to next spring.)

    1. Yes, spring is in my sights now although we actually had a light snowfall overnight and it’s lying around outside right now! Not pretty either, just yuk! Over the last couple of days we’ve had several lots of hard hail. It’s been chilly but with a little sun relief in the afternoons.

