Back in autumn on the 29 March, I set off on a solo walk from our cottage, through local streets and out to the eastern edge of town where the Colchicum field is. It was a glorious morning and the natural world seemed infused with a special quality that compelled me to take photos. At a guess I spent maybe 4 hours slowly wandering along taking photos – hundreds of photos. Since then I’ve posted many of them on my blog, deleted a fair few, and these are the last! ~Click on any photo to enlarge.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

“The first breath of autumn was in the air, a prodigal feeling, a feeling of wanting, taking, and keeping before it is too late.” ~J. L. Carr

I thought this might work well in b&w and liked the result.

While searching autumn quotes I found these lines from the movie You’ve Got Mail, such great writing!

“Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.” ~Nora Ephron

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)